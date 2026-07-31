Who will lead KKR in IPL 2027? Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement forces Kolkata into auction search

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement has left Kolkata Knight Riders without a captain ahead of IPL 2027. With no obvious successor in the current squad, the franchise could look to the IPL 2027 auction to find its next leader and rebuild for the future.

Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement doesn’t just mark the end of one of India’s great Test careers—it’s thrown Kolkata Knight Riders into a tough spot with the IPL 2027 season just around the corner. With Rahane calling it quits immediately, KKR suddenly have no captain and maybe more concerning, no obvious replacement in sight.

This leadership gap didn’t just appear overnight. Honestly, you could see it coming ever since KKR parted ways with Shreyas Iyer after clinching the 2024 IPL title. When Rahane took over as captain before the 2025 season and Venkatesh Iyer became vice-captain, it always felt like a temporary fix. The idea seemed to be to let Venkatesh ease into the captaincy while Rahane held the fort.

But things unraveled fast. KKR’s title defense in 2025 was a flop—they managed only six wins and finished eighth. Neither Rahane nor Venkatesh delivered, and the team cut Venkatesh loose ahead of the 2026 season.

Despite the poor results, Rahane kept his job. Behind the scenes, though, KKR started looking at Rinku Singh as a possible long-term leader. Head coach Abhishek Nayar talked up Rinku’s growth as both a player and a leader before the 2026 campaign. The plan was for Rinku to take on more responsibility, backing up Rahane and learning the ropes, especially after Rinku’s World Cup win.

But that next phase never materialized. Rahane had another mediocre year with both the bat and the armband, and KKR finished seventh, missing the playoffs again. His numbers? Just 335 runs at 25.76, a strike rate of 135, and two fifties. Rinku, pegged as the next big thing, scored 295 runs with two half-centuries—solid, but not the breakout they’d hoped for. By the end of the season, KKR still didn’t have a clear answer.

Looking back, Rahane’s retirement isn’t the root of their leadership crisis. The real trouble started with the 2025 mega auction when KKR let Iyer—the captain who broke their decade-long title drought—leave without a proper succession plan. Since then, every move has felt more like a reaction than a strategy. Rahane was a stopgap. Venkatesh didn’t pan out. And Rinku’s development as a leader has lagged behind expectations.

So, what’s next for KKR? Rinku is still the top candidate from within the squad, even if his captaincy experience at this level is light. He’s led the Meerut Mavericks to a UPT20 title and a runner-up finish over two seasons, winning 13 out of 18 games. He’s also captained Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket, taking over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Another possible option is Rovman Powell, the only player on the team with international captaincy experience thanks to his time leading the West Indies in white-ball cricket.

There's also the wildcard: Sunil Narine. Kris Srikkanth has publicly endorsed him, citing Narine’s leadership roles with other Knight Riders teams and his 30 matches as T20 captain in ILT20 and Major League Cricket.

Still, none of these choices really gives KKR the certainty they’re searching for. Which is why the lead-up to the IPL 2027 auction is so crucial. There’s already chatter about a potential trade for Hardik Pandya, though nothing’s official yet. The trade window’s open until a week before the December auction and kicks back in after.

After two failed playoff runs, KKR might just decide they need a proven leader—someone to stabilize things while Rinku or Narine remains a backup option, not the first choice.

Rahane’s retirement only forced the issue the team’s been dodging for two years. Whether they stick with Rinku, turn to an overseas player, or land a star at auction, one thing’s finally clear: KKR can’t afford another patchwork solution. They have to get this right.

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