Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained

India have qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals after a thumping win over New Zealand. With Mandhana and Rawal starring, India await their opponent—likely Australia or South Africa—as the group stage nears its end. Here’s who they could face next.

In a crucial match of the Women's World Cup 2025, India triumphed over New Zealand by a significant margin of 53 runs. This victory allowed them to overcome a tense situation and secure a spot in the semi-finals of this esteemed tournament, marking them as the fourth team to achieve this feat. After suffering three consecutive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England, Team India found themselves on the brink of elimination. However, they made a remarkable comeback, solidifying their place in the semi-finals. Now, the focus shifts to who they will encounter in the tournament's final four stages.

Currently, India holds the fourth position on the points table with 6 points from 6 matches. Even if they win their last game against Bangladesh, they will only reach 8 points, which is still less than the top three teams: Australia, South Africa, and England. Therefore, they are set to finish in fourth place, regardless of the outcome of their final match.

Who Will India Face In The Semi-Final?

India is set to compete against the team that finishes at the top of the Women's World Cup points table. As it stands, this would mean a clash with Australia in the first semi-final.

However, Australia is up against South Africa in their last group stage match of the Women's World Cup 2025. With Australia currently at 11 points and South Africa at 10, the winner of this match will secure two points and ensure a top finish ahead of the semi-finals.

Should South Africa defeat Australia, India will then face them in the semi-final.

When Will India Play Their Semi-Final?

India is slated to play in the first of the two semi-finals of the Women's World Cup 2025. This match is scheduled for October 29 (Thursday) at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

