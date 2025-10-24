FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'

PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India

EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested

82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video

Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained

From Priyanka Chopra to Ali Fazal: Bollywood actors who conquered Hollywood franchises

Viral video shows lion making daring escape in moving truck while being transported in North West Africa; WATCH

Astronomers spot super-earth with potential for liquid water and life-friendly conditions; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from govt...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained

India have qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals after a thumping win over New Zealand. With Mandhana and Rawal starring, India await their opponent—likely Australia or South Africa—as the group stage nears its end. Here’s who they could face next.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a crucial match of the Women's World Cup 2025, India triumphed over New Zealand by a significant margin of 53 runs. This victory allowed them to overcome a tense situation and secure a spot in the semi-finals of this esteemed tournament, marking them as the fourth team to achieve this feat. After suffering three consecutive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England, Team India found themselves on the brink of elimination. However, they made a remarkable comeback, solidifying their place in the semi-finals. Now, the focus shifts to who they will encounter in the tournament's final four stages.

Currently, India holds the fourth position on the points table with 6 points from 6 matches. Even if they win their last game against Bangladesh, they will only reach 8 points, which is still less than the top three teams: Australia, South Africa, and England. Therefore, they are set to finish in fourth place, regardless of the outcome of their final match.

Who Will India Face In The Semi-Final?

India is set to compete against the team that finishes at the top of the Women's World Cup points table. As it stands, this would mean a clash with Australia in the first semi-final.

However, Australia is up against South Africa in their last group stage match of the Women's World Cup 2025. With Australia currently at 11 points and South Africa at 10, the winner of this match will secure two points and ensure a top finish ahead of the semi-finals.

Should South Africa defeat Australia, India will then face them in the semi-final.

When Will India Play Their Semi-Final?

India is slated to play in the first of the two semi-finals of the Women's World Cup 2025. This match is scheduled for October 29 (Thursday) at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Also read| 'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers retirement speculation ahead of 3rd ODI - Watch

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH vir
PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?
Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Karpoori Thakur govt for reservation?
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Viral video: After Sakshi Tanwar, Bill Gates to appear to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Smriti Irani's Tulsi DROPS this major hint
Viral video: After Sakshi, Bill Gates to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE