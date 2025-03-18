Their first match will be against Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Ahead of the new season, a big hint has emerged regarding Mumbai’s captaincy

Mumbai Indians are all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Their first match will be against Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Ahead of the new season, a big hint has emerged regarding Mumbai’s captaincy.

Last season, the franchise gave the responsibility to Hardik Pandya. Now, IPL has shared a photo on social media that almost confirms Pandya as Mumbai's captain again. The image features all the team captains, and Pandya represents Mumbai, making it clear that he is likely to lead the team once more.

Pandya had a tough time in IPL 2024 and some fans were unhappy with the leadership change from Rohit to him. He faced criticism throughout the tournament. However, he made a strong comeback by playing a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Reflecting on this challenging phase, Pandya recently said that cricket was his biggest support.

"I realised that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally. I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted," he shared on JioHotstar.

He also spoke about how things changed completely for him within a few months.

"The love and support I received after the World Cup win was unbelievable. It was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me," he added.

With Pandya likely to lead Mumbai again, fans will be eager to see how he performs in IPL 2025.