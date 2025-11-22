Who will captain India in South Africa ODIs? Rohit Sharma back in contention as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer sidelined

With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer nursing injuries, India may be forced to rethink their leadership plans for the South Africa ODIs. Rohit Sharma emerges as a strong contender for a captaincy return, but selectors also have several alternate options depending on availability and team strategy.

Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian ODI team, is currently dealing with an injury, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming One-day series against South Africa. His deputy, Shreyas Iyer, is also injured and is expected to miss the series. This situation leaves the Gautam Gambhir-led team management in a difficult position regarding who will assume the captaincy duties for the matches.

Although India triumphed in the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma’s guidance, the veteran was stripped of his captaincy prior to the ODI series in Australia, with Gill taking over the leadership role. Unfortunately, Gill sustained an injury during the opening Test against South Africa, casting doubt on his participation.

Iyer, who was named vice-captain for the Australia ODIs, suffered an injury during the final ODI and required immediate medical attention. He is currently on the mend but is not expected to be fully fit for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas.

The injury concerns surrounding Gill and Iyer have led fans to speculate about who might lead the Indian team in the one-dayers against South Africa. Here, we explore the potential candidates.

Could Rohit Sharma return as captain?

With an impressive record of 42 wins in 56 matches, Rohit boasts one of the best captaincy records in ODI history. However, he was removed from the captaincy role with a focus on the 2027 World Cup. It appears unlikely that India will revert to Rohit, who may not even be inclined to accept a temporary captaincy role.

Virat Kohli is another viable candidate, as he also has a strong captaincy history, but he has not led the team since 2021 and may not be in consideration.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to replace Gill as an opener, while Rishabh Pant may take one of the lower batting positions, although there are other candidates in contention.

Despite Pant having captained the Test team during Gill's absence, it seems unlikely that he will be appointed as the ODI captain, given that he is not a regular member of the 50-over squad.

Both Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been passed over for captaincy roles in various formats, and due to their history of injuries, they are also unlikely to be considered for leadership.

This situation positions KL Rahul as the leading candidate to assume the captaincy if both Gill and Iyer are unavailable for the upcoming series against South Africa due to their injuries.

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, with matches scheduled in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vishakhapatnam. The series will kick off on November 30, concluding with the final match on December 6.

Also read| After Rs 18 crore trade to CSK, Sanju Samson drops massive MS Dhoni remark: 'Want to support him'