Who will be IPL 2026's biggest buy? AI says THIS star is likely to break the auction ceiling

Who will be the biggest buy at the IPL 2026 auction? AI analysis highlights one standout player poised to attract the highest bid, with data models projecting a fierce multi-team bidding war. Here’s how AI ranks the top contenders for the costliest slot.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction’s almost here, and everyone’s buzzing with the same question: Who’s going to set the auction on fire? There’s a new BCCI rule now—overseas players can’t take home more than Rs 18 crore—but even with that, our AI analysis point to Cameron Green being the name everyone will chase. Don’t be surprised if the bidding for him shoots past Rs 20 crore and he ends up all over the headlines.

Why Green? Simple. He’s the kind of player teams dream about but rarely find. The Aussie all-rounder can blast off at the top of the order, steady things if needed, and bowl with real pace and bounce. In T20 cricket, that’s gold. There just aren’t many players out there who can do all that, especially among the overseas options.

Teams like KKR and CSK are probably circling his name in red ink. Both have big budgets this year—KKR with a massive Rs 64.3 crore, CSK with Rs 43.4 crore. KKR needs someone to fill the Andre Russell-sized hole in their lineup, and CSK lost Sam Curran, so they’re hunting for an all-rounder too. Honestly, for both, Green feels less like a luxury and more like a must-have.

The AI simulation predicts that a head-to-head bidding war between these two powerhouses, with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mix too—they’ve got Rs 25.5 crore to play with. Even with the salary cap, teams sometimes go beyond it for a player they think can change everything. Sure, Green won’t pocket every rupee, but franchises see the extra spend as an investment in building a championship squad.

On the Indian side, Ravi Bishnoi’s likely to grab the biggest contract—maybe Rs 22 crore or more—thanks to massive demand for top local spinners. But Green’s mix of explosive batting and quality bowling, especially as an overseas pick, makes him the clear favorite for the flashiest, record-breaking bid this time around. Get ready—someone’s about to make history at the auction, and Green’s the guy everyone’s watching.

