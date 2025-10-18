Who were 3 Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes?

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…
CRICKET
On Saturday, three young Afghan cricketers lost their lives in the ongoing border clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Know more about them here.
A piece of tragic news arrived for Afghanistan's citizens on Saturday after Pakistan launched a fresh aerial strike on them, killing eight and leaving several injured. Among the 8 killed, three were aspiring Afghan cricketers, who have been identified as Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also expressed profound grief over the killing of these cricketers and even announced their withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation series, also involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Taking to its official X handle, ACB wrote, ''The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.''
''In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,'' ACB added.
Statement of Condolence— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025
The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.
In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR
Kabeer Agha - Hailed from Paktika's Urgun district, Kabeer Agha represented several regional clubs in domestic cricket. For those unversed, the young batter was also expected to feature in the Under-23 provincial camp next year, following his recent stellar performances.
Sibghatullah - Unlike Kabeer, Sibghatullah was a speedster from the same region who was also a potential captain in the last edition of the Paktika Premier League.
Haroon - He was an all-rounder from the Paktika region, who was pursuing his passion for cricket while also studying at a local college.