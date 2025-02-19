Former Mumbai captain and selector Milind Rege has passed away aged 76 after suffering a heart attack. He recently celebrated his 76th birthday. BCCI extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the news on his official X handle, paying tribute to the late cricketer. ''The BCCI mourns the passing of Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector. A pillar of Mumbai cricket, he played a key role in its growth and legacy. His keen eye for talent and contributions as a commentator earned admiration across the cricketing fraternity. The Board extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the @MumbaiCricAssoc,'' BCCI wrote in its post. For the unversed, Milind Rege recently celebrated his 76th birthday.

Who was Milind Rege?

Milind Rege had a prolific domestic cricket career, taking 126 wickets with his off-spin across first-class matches between the 1966-67 and 1977-78 seasons. On the batting front, he contributed 1,532 runs at an average of 23.56. After his retirement, he was involved with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), serving various roles including as a selector and later as a chief selector.

Notably, Rege was on the selection panel that included a young Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in 1988. He was also among the early advocates for the use of video analysis in domestic cricket, backing its implementation in Mumbai's setup as early as 2006.

In a tribute to his contributions, both the Mumbai and Vidarbha teams observed a minute's silence before the start of the third day's play in their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur. Several Mumbai players, many of whom earned their first-class caps under his selection committee, sported black armbands in his memory, reported ESPNcricinfo.

For the unversed, Milind Rege shared a long-standing friendship with Sunil Gavaskar, with both attending the same school and college and playing together at the Dadar Union Sporting Club.