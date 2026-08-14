Who was India’s first captain after Independence? The forgotten pioneer who changed Indian cricket

Who was India’s first cricket captain after Independence? Explore the fascinating story of the legendary cricketer who led India during a crucial period and helped lay the foundation for future generations, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cricket and its Test journey.

Indian cricket has seen its share of iconic captains—think Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. But way before their time, Lala Amarnath led India in those uncertain years right after independence.

He was the first to captain India’s Test team as a free nation. People sometimes forget the difference though. C.K. Nayudu took charge for India’s debut Test in 1932, but that was still under the British flag. It was Lala Amarnath who became captain once India was independent.

So, who exactly was Lala Amarnath? He wasn’t just one of India’s earliest cricket stars—he was an all-rounder who could not only score runs but also take wickets. When he debuted against England in Bombay back in 1933, he didn’t waste time making his mark. He scored 118 runs, becoming the first Indian ever to notch a Test century.

His playing career started before 1947, but Amarnath’s defining moment as a leader came after independence. He took over the captaincy for India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia—the nation’s first major Test tour after breaking free from colonial rule. At a time when the country was searching for its identity, Amarnath was leading more than a cricket team—he was guiding a new India on the world stage.

It’s worth repeating: C.K. Nayudu captained India’s first Test side in 1932 at Lord’s, but that was pre-independence. Once India became its own nation, Amarnath wore the armband and is still recognized as the first Test captain of independent India.

His leadership didn’t stop at just holding the title. Amarnath also led the team to its first ever Test win—against England in Madras in 1952. India dominated, winning by an innings and eight runs. That moment was a long time coming: it took 20 years from India’s debut to finally win a Test.

Amarnath delivered again in 1952-53, when Pakistan toured India for its first Test series here. As captain, he steered the team to a 2-1 series win—their first Test series victory against Pakistan—with two matches drawn. That achievement cemented his place in Indian cricket’s early history.

Statistically, Amarnath played 24 Tests. He scored 878 runs, with one century and four fifties to his name, and picked up 45 wickets. As an all-rounder, his contributions with both bat and ball were invaluable during India’s formative years on the Test circuit.

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