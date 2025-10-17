Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks

Diageo Plc, the current owner, is exploring options to either partially or fully sell the IPL franchise, which recently won the 2025 IPL title. This move marks a significant development in IPL team ownership reshuffling.

Diageo Great Britain, the parent company of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has begun formal discussions regarding the sale of the IPL franchise. According to a report by Cricbuzz, they are engaging with investment banks and have attracted interest from at least six potential buyers, with a valuation estimated at around $2 billion.

The British spirits giant, which owns RCB through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits, has enlisted Citi and other advisors to oversee the transaction. This development follows RCB's historic victory in June 2025, when they clinched their first IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the final.

Cricbuzz's report indicates that among the interested parties are Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Parth Jindal of the JSW group, the Adani group, a Delhi-based businessman with diverse interests, and two private equity firms from the United States. Poonawalla has publicly expressed his interest on the social media platform X, describing RCB as a 'great team...at the right valuation,' with market sources suggesting he might collaborate with an American investment fund.

However, JSW Group's potential bid could face hurdles, as Parth Jindal is currently a co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, alongside GMR Group, with each holding a 50 percent stake. For JSW to pursue RCB, they would need to completely divest from the Delhi Capitals to adhere to the BCCI’s regulations on cross-ownership.

The Adani Group, which previously made a bid for the Gujarat Titans in 2022, has been keen on acquiring an IPL franchise for some time. The conglomerate already manages the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League and has investments in the UAE’s ILT20.

Additionally, the report suggests that Diageo’s operations in India are reportedly opposed to the sale, leading to some internal discord. Nevertheless, there have been reports of executives traveling to the UK for discussions. This tension between headquarters and the local market introduces uncertainty regarding the timeline for the sale.

The reasoning behind the valuation focuses on the growth of IPL's media rights. According to Cricbuzz, the combined JioHotstar platform has surpassed 500 million subscribers. Industry forecasts indicate that a hypothetical Rs 100/month IPL add-on for four months could yield around Rs 20,000 crore in subscription revenue each season, excluding advertising revenue. The ongoing IPL media rights cycle is valued at about $6.3 billion, and the upcoming 2027 auction is anticipated to set new standards.

Also read| Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series