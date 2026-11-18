In a fresh development in the Sandpapergate scandal, Cricket Australia has now announced an independent forum to hear testimonies from players and staff involved in the controversial South Africa tour.

Eight years after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal that rocked Australian cricket, Cricket Australia (CA) has now announced an 'independent forum' to hear testimonies from players and support staff involved in the highly controversial South Africa tour. Yes, you read it right! The decision to form an 'independent forum' comes after a former batter, Usman Khawaja, reignited the debate over the scandal through his recently released autobiography titled 'Sabr'.

In his memoir, Khawaja called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal instead of just the three (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) who were punished after the incident.

In a press conference, Cricket Australia's interim chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenburg announced the forum where players and support staff can tell their side of the events in a 'confidential environment'. Greenberg also said that the forum was not intended to reopen the original investigation or impose fresh punishments.

On Thursday, Greenberg also informed that Cricket Australia is 're-prosecuting' the initial investigation that took place eight years ago. ''We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, whilst at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward. The game is hurting at the moment in hearing the conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018. It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need to heal.

What happened during Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal?

The scandal took place in 2018 when the Australian team was on the South Africa tour. Several TV cameras caught Bancroft attempting to alter the condition of the ball using a piece of sandpaper.

After an investigation, Cricket Australia concluded that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were involved in the ball-tampering plan. Smith and Warner received a 12-month suspension while Bancroft was handed a 9-month ban as punishment.