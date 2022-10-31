Who is Yash Dayal, Gujarat Titans teenager who earned his maiden ODI call-up for Bangladesh tour

Source: Twitter

Yash Dayal earned his maiden ODI call-up as BCCI named India's squad for the Bangladesh tour, comprising of 3 ODIs and as many Test matches in December. Dayal was part of the Gujarat Titans' (GT) squad in IPL 2022 as they romped to the IPL title.

On Monday, BCCI named India's squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand in November, followed by the Bangladesh tour.

With workload management, a priority of the apex body, plenty of star players were rested for the New Zealand tour, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

While a full-strength squad has been named for the Bangladesh leg, chances have been given to youngsters such as Yash Dayal, who was signed by Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 3.2 Crore at IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 24-year-old went on to play 9 matches for GT during their title-winning season, claiming 11 wickets.

The left-arm pacer hails from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and has represented his state team since September 2018.

Dayal has racked up 17 first-class appearances, alongside 14 List-A caps.

Few would know this, but Dayal's father Chandarpal was a fast bowler himself, who played in the Vizzy Trophy.

Earlier in 2022, Yash Dayal was also included in India's squad as a backup player after a covid-outbreak in the Indian team during the ODI series against West Indies.

India's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal