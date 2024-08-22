Twitter
Cricket

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

New Zealand's Xara Jetly revealed her dream of taking a picture with none other than Virat Kohli.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli
Courtesy: Instagram @xara.jetly
    In the illustrious world of cricket, where legends are forged and aspirations are pursued, a rising star in New Zealand's cricketing realm, Xara Jetly, has expressed her fervent desire to face off against none other than the Indian batting virtuoso, Virat Kohli. This revelation, unveiled through various interviews and social media posts, not only underscores Jetly's ambitious spirit but also highlights the profound impact that Kohli wields over the younger generation of cricketers.

    Xara Jetly, a name that is swiftly becoming synonymous with New Zealand's women's cricket, has swiftly ascended the ranks with her exceptional off-spin bowling and dynamic fielding prowess. Representing Wellington Women in the domestic cricketing arena, Jetly has already left an indelible mark, garnering accolades such as the title of the most promising cricketer of the year in 2020 by Cricket Wellington. However, her journey took a significant turn when she openly shared her admiration for her cricketing idol, Virat Kohli.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Xara Jetly (@xara.jetly)

    Jetly's admiration for Kohli transcends mere cricketing abilities; it extends to his aura, unwavering consistency, and remarkable ability to deliver under pressure. In a recent podcast, she disclosed, "If I could capture a moment with Virat Kohli and share it on Instagram, that would be the ultimate achievement."

    "Yeah, this is really basic for me. I'd bowl to...the women's game is tougher, but in the men's game, I wanna bowl to Virat Kohli. If I could take a photo with Virat Kohli and put it on Instagram, that would be the GOAL," Xara said on the 'Fine Legs - The Cricket Podcast'.

    Virat Kohli's impact transcends borders, inspiring countless players worldwide with his aggressive batting style, fitness regimen, and approach to the game. For individuals like Jetly, Kohli embodies not only cricketing excellence but also the unwavering spirit of perseverance, a quality she herself exemplifies in her cricketing journey.

    Recently, Kohli marked his 16th year in international cricket, having made his debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in Dambulla back in 2008. In his inaugural international appearance, Kohli opened the batting alongside current India head coach Gautam Gambhir, scoring a modest 12 runs. Despite this modest start, he concluded his first international series with 159 runs in five matches, boasting an average of 31.80.

    Since then, Kohli has evolved into a dominant force in Indian cricket, accumulating an impressive 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs. Notably, he holds the record for the most centuries by a male batter in the format, with 50 centuries to his name, 27 of which were achieved in run-chases. Additionally, Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in 113 Test matches and 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is, solidifying his status as one of the game's premier batsmen.

