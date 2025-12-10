Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list

Virandeep Singh, Malaysia’s leading all-rounder and national captain, has created history by becoming the only Associate-nation player in the IPL 2026 auction final list. Know his career achievements, records, and why teams are showing interest.

Virandeep Singh has made history by being shortlisted for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The Malaysian batting all-rounder stands out as the sole representative from an Associate nation, boasting a base price of INR 30 lakh and an impressive body of work that elevates his profile on the international stage.

The BCCI has trimmed its auction list from 1,390 registrations down to 359 names. These players will be auctioned off to fill 77 spots, including 31 for overseas players. In this competitive landscape, Virandeep brings a unique offering: substantial T20I experience, leadership skills, and franchise exposure, all at a price that is quite affordable.

At just 26 years old, Singh has been a cornerstone of Malaysian cricket since his T20I debut in 2019. He has amassed 3,115 runs in 108 matches, the highest total for any Malaysian player, and the only one from the country to surpass 3,000 runs in this format. His personal best of 116 not out against Indonesia in 2023 highlights his potential far beyond the typical image of a lesser-known player.

Moreover, Virandeep is not merely a part-time bowler. As a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he has taken 108 T20I wickets, including remarkable figures of 4 for 5 against Mongolia in 2024. Additionally, he has accumulated a notable number of Player-of-the-match awards, reportedly outpacing some of the format's global stars. For scouts looking beyond the usual big names, his statistics are hard to overlook.

Importantly, Virandeep is not entering the IPL from a secluded domestic scene. He has already gained experience in franchise cricket with the Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada, and Chitwan Tigers in Nepal’s Everest Premier League, learning to compete alongside and against higher-profile players from around the globe.

The thread of leadership weaves through his narrative as well. Hailing from a cricketing lineage - with his older brother Pavandeep also representing Malaysia, Virandeep took the reins of his national team at the tender age of 20 years and 190 days, making him the youngest male cricketer to captain a T20I squad. The combination of responsibility, performance, and cost-effectiveness positions him as one of the most fascinating budget-friendly options on the auction roster.

The pressing question now is whether any franchise will have the courage to invest in an Associate pioneer. Should someone take the plunge, Virandeep Singh possesses the statistics and credentials to quickly transform that risk into a sound investment.

