Who is Usman Tariq? Pakistan spinner inspired by 'MSD: The untold story' faces 'chucking' row at T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has found himself at the centre of controversy during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with his unusual bowling action sparking a ‘chucking’ debate. Inspired by the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Tariq’s rise has been rapid but now faces intense scrutiny.

In the high-octane world of the T20 World Cup 2026, a new name has surged to the forefront of cricketing discourse—not just for his wickets, but for a journey and a bowling style that have sparked a global debate. Usman Tariq, Pakistan’s newest "mystery spinner," has become the talk of the tournament following a match-winning performance against the USA, finding himself at the intersection of a cinematic back-story and a brewing "chucking" controversy.

From Dubai Salesman to World Cup Star

Usman Tariq’s rise to the international stage reads like a script from the very movie that inspired him. Just a few years ago, Tariq was living a life far removed from the floodlights of Colombo. Working as a logistics officer and salesman in Dubai, he had largely given up on his cricketing dreams after failing to break through the local ranks in Pakistan.

The turning point came during a quiet evening in the UAE when he watched "MSD: The Untold Story." The biopic of the Indian legendary captain resonated deeply with Tariq—specifically the scenes showing Dhoni’s struggle as a ticket collector while chasing a seemingly impossible dream. Motivated by the film, Tariq took a "leap of faith," resigned from his stable job, and returned to Pakistan to give cricket one final, desperate shot. He began as a pacer but, following an injury to a teammate during a tennis-ball match, switched to off-spin—a move that would eventually lead him to the Pakistan national side.

The ‘Chucking’ Row and the 15-Degree Rule

However, Tariq’s fairytale has been met with intense scrutiny. His bowling action is among the most unorthodox in modern cricket. He employs a "baseball-style" delivery characterized by a sudden, exaggerated pause at the crease—lasting up to two seconds—before releasing the ball with a slinging, side-arm motion.

This unique action has led to accusations of "chucking" (illegal bowling action). During a recent bilateral series, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was seen mimicking Tariq’s action in frustration, and social media has been flooded with clips of fans and former players, such as Sreevats Goswami, questioning its legality. Critics argue that the lack of momentum from his "stop-start" run-up makes it nearly impossible to generate pace without illegally bending and straightening the arm.

A Biological Defense

Tariq has been vocal in his defense, citing a medical condition. He explains that he was born with a hypermobile or "double-jointed" elbow, which gives the illusion of an illegal bend. "I have two corners in my hand which make it hard for me to straighten," Tariq told reporters. "It will remain bent, which causes confusion for spectators."

Despite the outcry, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared him to bowl. Tariq has passed biomechanical testing in ICC-accredited labs on multiple occasions, including twice after being reported during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Support from the Elite

Interestingly, Tariq has found an unlikely ally in Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Defending the Pakistani spinner, Ashwin pointed out the imbalance in cricket’s laws, noting that while batters can switch-hit without warning, bowlers are often penalized for innovation. Ashwin labeled Tariq’s pause "entirely legal" as it is part of his natural action, cautioning against attacking a player for operating within a "grey area."

As Pakistan prepares for their high-stakes clash against India, Tariq remains unfazed. The man who once chopped onions in a hotel to survive now holds the keys to Pakistan’s bowling attack. For Tariq, the noise is just a testament to his impact: "I’m just focusing on my cricket... the pressure is on the batters."

