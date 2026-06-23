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Who is Suryansh Shedge? Meet the all-rounder likely to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in Team India's squad for Ireland T20Is

Suryansh Shedge is among the frontrunners who might replace injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for India's upcoming limited-over series against Ireland and England. Let us know more about him.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

Who is Suryansh Shedge? Meet the all-rounder likely to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in Team India's squad for Ireland T20Is
All you need to know about Team India's latest all-rounder, who is replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Pic Credits: Instagram/suryanshshedge)
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    Team India have suffered a major blow ahead of its T20I series against Ireland, followed by a limited-overs series with England, as star-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury. Nitish reportedly sustained the injury while bowling in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. He was rested for the next game in Lucknow before returning for the final game in the series in Chennai.

     

    After experiencing discomfort post the third ODI, the all-rounder is said to undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for nearly one month. Meanwhile, the selectors are looking for Nitish's replacement, and several names are doing the rounds which can be considered as replacements. One such name is Suryansh Shedge, who played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

     

    Who is Suryansh Shedge?

     

    Born on January 23, 2003, Suryansh represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and is currently associated with PBKS in the IPL. He played a vital role in Mumbai's win in the 2024-25 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

     

    Suryansh made his IPL debut in March 2025 for the Punjab Kings after he was picked for Rs 30 lakh in the mega auction. He was also a part of the cash-rich league as he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for Jaydev Unadkat. However, he didn't feature in any games.

     

    India tour of Ireland and England: Complete fixtures

     

    IND vs IRE (T20I series)

     

    1st T20I: India vs Ireland, June 26, Belfast - 7:30 PM IST

    2nd T20I: India vs Ireland, June 28, Belfast - 7:30 PM IST

     

    IND vs ENG (T20I series)

     

    1st T20I: July 1, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM IST

    2nd T20I: July 4, Manchester, 7:00 PM IST

    3rd T20I: July 7, Nottingham, 11:00 PM IST

    4th T20I: July 9, Bristol, 11:00 PM IST

    5th T20I: July 11, Southampton, 11:00 PM IST

     

    IND vs ENG (ODI series)

     

    1st ODI: July 14, Birmingham - 5:30 PM IST

    2nd ODI: July 16, Cardiff - 5:30 PM IST

    3rd ODI: July 19, London (Lord's) - 3:30 PM IST

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