Who is Supresh Mugade? 21-year-old batter captivating attention on internet for Sachin Tendulkar-style batting

Several videos of an aspiring batter are doing the rounds on social media wherein cricket fans are terming him the next Sachin Tendulkar of the game. Know more about him here.

An aspiring batter is captivating attention on social media for his batting style, which is being compared to legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He even uses a big red MRF sticker in the front of his bat, just like the former cricketer. Not only this, his style of hitting shots with perfection is quite similar to Sachin's. Yes, you read it right! The name of the youngster is Supresh Mugade, who regularly shares videos of himself playing shots like Sachin's playbook.

Who is Supresh Mugade?

Supresh is a 21-year-old aspiring cricketer who hails from Mumbai and is a social media sensation. In his Instagram profile, he calls himself a cricket and gym content creator and has shared several videos of himself playing cricket in the nets, with a shots style quite similar to that of Sachin's. Interestingly, Supresh was nine when Sachin retired from international cricket.

One of his pinned videos on his Instagram profile has over 9.5 million views and over 230,000 likes, in which he is seen playing straight drive, cover drive, and other shots just like the 'Master Blaster'.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Supresh said, ''I got into cricket when I was six. I used to initially play with my dad, not in an academy or practice. For the first four years, I only practised with my father, near Venus Academy. My father was initially worried that I might get hit by the ball and similar things. But after one year of playing softball, I switched to the season ball.''

''My father has been a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. He has never played any form of cricket. He has always been into cricket. The journey wasn’t easy – to bat like Sachin. At first, I had my own batting stance, but my father insisted that if you are playing cricket, bat like Sachin – ape him. The way he taps his bat, the way he smiles. His technique is the best. My dad taught me all that,'' he added, explaining how he got into Sachin's style of batting.

Apart from Sachin, Supresh also likes Virat Kohli, whom he considers 'the best batter'. ''I have blurred memories of his final innings, but I never watched his batting much. When I was playing the Haris Shield Trophy, Sachin had come over to watch the match. However, we met him in a group, so we never got the chance to interact individually. It’s a dream to meet him and practice with him. Virat is my second-best batter. But when it comes to technique and records, I have always preferred Sachin. Virat is the best in the world at the moment, but I think Sachin played a lot more on challenging wickets and scored runs,'' Supresh further said.