Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate as India's fielding coach

Subhadeep Ghosh has emerged as the leading candidate to become India's next fielding coach after Ryan ten Doeschate stepped down from his assistant coach role to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders. Here's everything you need to know about the experienced coach and his journey.

Subhadeep Ghosh is set to step in as Team India’s new fielding coach. He’ll take over from T Dilip, who wrapped up his stint after the recent ODI series against England—a series where Shubman Gill’s side ended up losing 1-2. On another note, Ryan ten Doeschate, who had earlier left his position as assistant coach, has now been named head of cricket strategy by the Knight Riders group.

India’s next challenge is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. This year’s been all over the place for the Men in Blue. They bagged the T20 World Cup, but also took some hard hits, getting whitewashed by both Ireland and England.

Who is Subhadeep Ghosh?

A quick look at Subhadeep Ghosh’s background—he’s from Digboi, Assam, born in 1968. He played as a right-handed middle-order batsman and bowled off-spin. Subhadeep turned out for Assam and Railways in the domestic circuit. Over 17 first-class matches, he put up 316 runs, including two fifties, with a top score of 59. His first-class career closed out in 2004, and he played his last List-A game the following year.

After retiring, Subhadeep moved into coaching. He’s been involved with the National Cricket Academy for about six or seven years now, working closely with up-and-coming players during Rahul Dravid’s stint as NCA head. He’s spent that time as a fielding coach across multiple Indian youth teams.

In List-A cricket, he scored 307 runs in 17 matches, with two fifties—his best was 61. Just recently, he was part of the support staff for India’s tour of Zimbabwe.

He knows his way around the women's game, too—he’s already served as fielding coach for the Indian women’s team. He’s also worked with India A and India U-19 squads, including when the U-19s finished as runners-up at the 2024 World Cup in South Africa. On top of that, he brings IPL experience, having been part of the coaching setups at Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Switching gears—why the change in India’s fielding coach role? According to Cricbuzz, BCCI decided not to renew T Dilip’s contract. Dilip joined the senior men’s setup in 2021 as part of Dravid’s staff. During his tenure, India lifted three ICC trophies: the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. He also started the ‘best fielder’ medal tradition in the dressing room after each match.

Dilip was the only member of Dravid’s staff who stuck around when Gautam Gambhir took on the head coach role in 2024. His one-year extension wrapped up this year. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed, “Yes. His one-year extension has ended.”

It wasn’t just about the contract, though. Dilip’s position came under fire after a string of dropped catches by the team. Even during this year’s T20 World Cup win, India dropped 16 catches—the most by any team in the tournament. Their fielding struggled in Ireland and England, too.

Back to Ryan ten Doeschate—he’s now the Knight Riders group’s head of cricket strategy. A former Dutch player, he’s worn the Knight Riders jersey as both player and staff, with stints in 2011, 2012, 2014, and again in 2024.

Now, he’ll be steering strategy across all Knight Riders franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, Major League Cricket’s Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Alongside strategic planning, he’ll help scout and develop players, and work as an assistant coach for the Trinbago, Abu Dhabi, and Los Angeles teams.

Speaking about the new position, ten Doeschate said, “I’m excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with our coaching and analytics teams across global franchises, strengthen scouting and player development, and help shape a long-term cricket strategy.”

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