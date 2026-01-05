Shikhar Dhwan to remarry: Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan's long-time partner from Ireland whom he is set to marry on...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
If recent media reports are to be believed, Shikhar Dhawan is set to marry again, and this time to his longtime partner from Ireland. Know everything about her.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan, former Team India star opener, is all set to tie the knot again, and this time to his long-time partner, who hails from Ireland. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Shikhar is all geared up to marry Sophie Shine, who is an Irish national, in the second half of February in the Delhi NCR region. The wedding ceremony is set to be a star-studded one as several popular names from the cricket fraternity and Bollywood stars are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony. The report further states that preparations are currently underway for the ceremony, and most details are still under wraps.

''It’s a new beginning, and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude,'' HT reported, quoting a source. Sophie Shine first made headlines when she was spotted alongside Shikhar during a match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. Later in May, the couple officially confirmed their relationship to the world by posting a picture together on Instagram. So, who exactly is Sophie Shine, who stole the heart of the star Indian cricketer?

Who is Sophie Shine?

The 35-year-old Irish national is currently based in Abu Dhabi, where she works as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, which is a prestigious financial services company. Sophie pursued her higher education at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Management. Her early education took place at Castleroy College in Ireland.

 

Her Instagram profile, which has over 340,000 followers, is filled with several pictures of her with Shikhar Dhawan.

 


For those unversed, Shikhar Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The two tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Zorawar. The duo decided to part ways and officially divorced in October 2023. Shikhar has been quite vocal about the challenges he faces in meeting or contacting his son since the separation.

