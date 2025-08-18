Who is Sonny Baker? England's uncapped fast bowler who shone with hat-trick in Hundred 2025

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others

Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…

President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers

America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others

Supreme Court Notes Petition on Uttarakhand Helicopter Crashes

Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge

Swetha Ravipudi: Expert in Secure and Resilient AI Infrastructure

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Sonny Baker? England's uncapped fast bowler who shone with hat-trick in Hundred 2025

In the match no 17 of The Hundred 2025, England's uncapped pacer Sonny Baker took 4th-ever hat-trick in tournament's history in the match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Who is Sonny Baker? England's uncapped fast bowler who shone with hat-trick in Hundred 2025
Sonny Baker took 3 wickets and leaked just 21 runs in 17 balls.

TRENDING NOW

English uncapped pacer Sonny Baker secured a hat-trick for Manchester Originals (MO) during a game against Northern Superchargers (NSC) on Sunday in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. With this hat-trick, Baker has now joined an elite list of Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, and Tymal Mills. Batting first, MO posted 171 runs on board in 100 balls, courtesy of half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen.

 

How did Baker take hat-trick?

 

Defending this total, on the 50th ball of the game, which was Baker's final ball of his third set, he dismissed Dawid Malan. In his 4th and final set, he removed the tailenders, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy, to end NSC innings at 114 and win the match for his side by 57 runs.

 

In the 17 balls he bowled in the game, he took three wickets and leaked just 21 runs. Currently, Baker is the third-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred 2025, with 7 wickets in 5 games at an average of 16.42.

 

Baker to play limited-over series vs SA and Ireland

 

After his impressive stint with England Lions, taking 8 wickets in two matches on tour of Australia and during the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, Sonny Baker recently earned a spot in the national squad for a limited-over series against South Africa and Ireland.

 

England's ODI squad vs South Africa

 

Harry Brook (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Rehan Ahmed

Sonny Baker

Tom Banton

Jacob Bethell

Jos Buttler

Ben Duckett

Will Jacks

Jamie Overton

Jofra Archer

Brydon Carse

Saqib Mahmood

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics
Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics
President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war
Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'pe
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE