Who is Sonny Baker? England's uncapped fast bowler who shone with hat-trick in Hundred 2025

CRICKET
In the match no 17 of The Hundred 2025, England's uncapped pacer Sonny Baker took 4th-ever hat-trick in tournament's history in the match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers
English uncapped pacer Sonny Baker secured a hat-trick for Manchester Originals (MO) during a game against Northern Superchargers (NSC) on Sunday in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. With this hat-trick, Baker has now joined an elite list of Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, and Tymal Mills. Batting first, MO posted 171 runs on board in 100 balls, courtesy of half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen.
Defending this total, on the 50th ball of the game, which was Baker's final ball of his third set, he dismissed Dawid Malan. In his 4th and final set, he removed the tailenders, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy, to end NSC innings at 114 and win the match for his side by 57 runs.
In the 17 balls he bowled in the game, he took three wickets and leaked just 21 runs. Currently, Baker is the third-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred 2025, with 7 wickets in 5 games at an average of 16.42.
After his impressive stint with England Lions, taking 8 wickets in two matches on tour of Australia and during the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, Sonny Baker recently earned a spot in the national squad for a limited-over series against South Africa and Ireland.
Harry Brook (C)
Jamie Smith (WK)
Rehan Ahmed
Sonny Baker
Tom Banton
Jacob Bethell
Jos Buttler
Ben Duckett
Will Jacks
Jamie Overton
Jofra Archer
Brydon Carse
Saqib Mahmood
Adil Rashid
Joe Root