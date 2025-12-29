FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan spinner who scripted history and became first-ever bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is

Sonam Yeshey, Bhutan's left-arm spinner, scripted history recently after he picked up eight wickets in a T20I game against Myanmar. Know more about him.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Who is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan spinner who scripted history and became first-ever bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is
Sonam Yeshey picked up eight wickets against Myanmar
Bhutan's left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey scripted history recently and became the first-ever bowler in T20I cricket to take eight wickets in a game. Yes, you read it right! The 22-year-old Sonam achieved this feat during the third T20I match against Myanmar in Gelephu on Friday when he took eight wickets in his four-over spell and leaked just seven runs. ''A spell for the ages! Sonam Yeshey's unbelievable 8/7 in overs goes down as a world record,'' Bhutan Cricket wrote on its social media handles.

Check it out:

Sonam's spell also helped his side bowl out Myanmar for just 45 runs while chasing a target of 128. Sonam was also declared Player of the Match in the game. Currently, Bhutan is leading the 5-match T20I series against Myanmar 4-0. In the ongoing series, Sonam has taken a total of 12 wickets in four games and the last one is scheduled to be played on Monday.

For those unversed, only two bowlers had picked up seven wickets in men's T20I before Sonam, one was Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus against China in 2023, and the other was Bahrain's Ali Dawood against Bhutan in 2025.

Notably, Sonam made his T20I debut in 2022 against Malaysia at Bangi. So far, Sonam has scalped 37 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 17.37 in the shortest format of the game. These figures include one 4-fer and one fifer.

