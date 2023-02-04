Who is Sohail Khan? All you need to know about Pakistan pacer who gave controversial statement on Virat Kohli

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Khan has recently been making headlines due to his controversial remarks about Virat Kohli. In an interview with a YouTube channel, Sohail divulged details of a heated exchange between himself and the former Indian captain during the 2015 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. His shocking account of the conversation has left many people stunned.

When India clashed with Pakistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup, Sohail Khan was one of the standout players from the Pakistani side. The right-arm fast bowler delivered an impressive performance, conceding 55 runs and taking five wickets in the match. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to prevent his team from defeat, as Virat Kohli's heroic knock of 107 runs sealed the victory for India.

In the match, Virat Kohli and Sohail Khan got into a heated argument when Sohail stepped up to bat. Sohail later recounted the incident in an interview, saying, "Virat Kohli approached me and accused me of talking too much despite being a newcomer to the team. I calmly reminded him that while he was playing for India U19, I was already playing Test cricket for Pakistan (beta jab tu U19 khelta tha, tera baap Test cricketer tha). I have been playing Tests for Pakistan since 2006, and then I got injured," said Khan in Nadir Ali podcast.

The right-arm pacer has been trending on social media since his comments went viral. Despite having not played many matches for Pakistan, Sohail Khan has managed to capture the attention of many.

Sohail Khan made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009, during a series that was tragically marred by a terrorist attack on the visiting side. His ODI and T20I debuts came a year earlier in 2008.

Sohail had never been a permanent fixture in Pakistan's national team, having only played two Test matches in the first three years of his career. However, his third Test, against England in August 2016, proved to be a memorable one. In Birmingham, he took a five-for and famously celebrated with a push-up as he left the field. This celebration was inspired by Misbah-ul-Haq, who had marked his century at Lord's with a similar gesture.

Sohail only played five ODIs from 2008 to 2011, but his comeback game in the 2015 World Cup fixture against India was truly remarkable. He took a five-fer and even dismissed the formidable Virat Kohli, but unfortunately, Pakistan failed to chase down the target of 301.

India versus Pakistan is always a thrilling spectacle to witness. Most recently, the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup, and the star of the match was, once again, Virat Kohli. He scored an impressive 82 runs in 53 balls, securing a hard-fought victory for India.

One of the most memorable moments of the match was Kohli's six against Haris Rauf in the 19th over. This moment is still remembered for Kohli's heroic performance in a crucial moment, as he hit back-to-back sixes to Rauf at the end of the 19th over.

