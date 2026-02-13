Who is Sohaib Khan? Bihar's 'wonder boy' powers UAE to win over Canada, only second after Ishan Kishan to achieve THIS feat

Sohaib Khan, the ‘wonder boy’ from Gaya, Bihar, grabbed headlines after smashing a rapid fifty to help UAE seal a thrilling win over Canada. Here’s all you need to know about the rising star’s journey, roots, and breakout performance on the international stage.

The excitement on the field was unmistakable following UAE's triumph. At one stage, the team found themselves struggling at 66/4, making the target seem daunting. Captain Mohammad Wasim was dismissed early, yet Aryansh Sharma remained steadfast. Then, Shoaib Khan entered the game and turned the tide. His explosive innings snatched victory from Canada. This marked UAE's first win in the T20 World Cup 2026, following a disheartening loss to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Chennai.

Shoaib Khan scored an impressive 51 runs off just 29 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, with a strike rate exceeding 175. He formed a crucial partnership with Aryansh Sharma, alleviating the pressure of the escalating run rate. The Canadian bowlers struggled to cope with the aggressive batting, losing their grip on the match.

Facing a target of 151, UAE seemed down and out at 95 for 4, but a single over from Canada’s Dilon Heyliger transformed the situation. Sohaib launched 2 sixes and a four as Heyliger conceded 17 runs in that over, then continued the momentum with another four and a six off Jaskaran Singh, propelling their fifth-wicket partnership to 50 runs in just 28 balls.

While Sohaib was the one attacking, opener Aryansh Sharma played a crucial anchoring role, scoring a brilliant half-century as wickets fell around him. Aryansh reached his fifty in 41 balls, hitting three fours in the penultimate over bowled by Kaleem Sana, which brought the target down to 8 runs in the final over.

Although Aryansh had been supporting Sohaib’s aggressive play, he unleashed his third six of the innings in the final over to equalize the score. Sohaib was dismissed in the last over after UAE had leveled the match, attempting a shot to win it, but Muhammad Arfan stepped in and sealed the victory with a six.

Who is Sohaib Khan?

Shoaib Khan hails from Kothi village, located in the Imamganj block of Gaya district, Bihar. This region is recognized as being affected by Naxal activities. The village had limited access to education and sports facilities. Under such circumstances, achieving the status of an international cricketer is a remarkable feat for him.

Shoaib’s father, Adeeb Khan, who is also known as Jugnu Khan, works as a farmer and is involved in social work. He consistently prioritized his children's education despite facing numerous obstacles. Due to the lack of quality schools in the village, he enrolled Shoaib in Gyan Bharti School in Gaya. It was there that Shoaib's passion for cricket began to flourish.

Initially, his parents were concerned about his pursuit of a sports career, but they eventually supported him upon witnessing his dedication. After competing at the school level, Shoaib participated in district and state tournaments. Subsequently, he enrolled at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi for his higher education. He balanced his studies with cricket, earning a spot on the university team. He played in various charity matches and university tournaments alongside some of the country's top players.

In fact, he is only the second cricketer from Bihar, following Indian opener Ishan Kishan, to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Also read| Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush