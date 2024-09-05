Twitter
Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Simranjit Singh, also known as Simi Singh, an Indian-origin all-rounder who has represented Ireland in 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is, is currently fighting for his life. He is battling acute liver failure and is currently in the ICU of a hospital in Gurugram, as reported by Times Of India. The report mentioned that he needs a liver transplant, which will be carried out at the same hospital. 

Singh's health took a serious turn after months of unexplained illness, and doctors are now working quickly to stabilize him before the upcoming procedure.

Who is Simi Singh?

Born in Mohali, Punjab, Simranjit Singh demonstrated his cricketing prowess from a young age, representing Punjab at the U-14 and U-17 levels. Despite his early success, he faced disappointment when he was not selected for the U-19 team. This setback led him to decide to move to Ireland in 2005 to pursue a career in hotel management.

However, cricket remained a significant part of Singh's life. In 2006, he joined the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin as a professional player, laying the foundation for his future achievements with the Ireland national team.

Unfortunately, Singh's health took a turn for the worse five to six months ago while he was in Dublin. He began experiencing recurring fevers that puzzled medical professionals, who struggled to pinpoint the underlying cause. Singh's father-in-law, Parvinder Singh, recounted the family's struggle, revealing that after months of inconclusive tests in Ireland, they decided to seek medical treatment in India.

Upon returning to India in late June, Singh underwent a series of consultations in Chandigarh, where doctors initially suspected tuberculosis. Despite undergoing treatment for TB, which included a prolonged course of antibiotics and steroids, Singh's condition continued to deteriorate, leading to the development of acute jaundice.

As Singh's health continued to decline, physicians at PGI Chandigarh diagnosed him with acute liver failure and recommended an immediate transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The situation was dire, with a high risk of Singh slipping into a coma, making a liver transplant impossible. Consequently, his family decided to move him to Medanta on 3 September, where he is currently awaiting surgery.

Singh's career

Simranjit Singh has emerged as a prominent figure in Irish cricket since his debut in 2017. Throughout his career, he has showcased his talent in 35 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 53 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Ireland, impressively claiming 39 wickets in ODIs, including a remarkable 5/10, and 44 wickets in T20Is. Noteworthy among his achievements is a memorable century against South Africa, achieved against some of the world's most formidable bowlers.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the national team, Singh was honored with a central contract by Cricket Ireland in 2020, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Also read| 'Hire Babar Azam as your PR': Netizens troll Ex-PAK skipper for wishing India on T20 World Cup win after 2 months

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
