Former Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul, a member of Virat Kohli's victorious Under-19 ODI World Cup team in 2008, has officially announced his retirement from professional cricket. Kaul shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on his career that started on the cricket fields of Punjab. Now 34 years old, Kaul expressed immense gratitude for fulfilling his childhood dream of representing India on the international stage.

"When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by Gods grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team. The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement. Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career," Kaul wrote on X.

The time has now come to call time on my career in India… pic.twitter.com/XiNQ0NBqou — Siddharthh Kaul (@iamsidkaul) November 28, 2024

"I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018! Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career."

In his cricketing career, Siddharth Kaul has proven himself as a formidable bowler with an impressive record. With a total of 297 first-class wickets in 88 games at an average of 26.77, including 17 five-wicket hauls, Kaul has showcased his talent and skill on the field. Additionally, he has taken 199 wickets in 111 List A games and 182 T20 wickets in 145 matches, further solidifying his reputation as a top performer.

One of Kaul's notable achievements was being India's highest wicket-taker during the 2008 U19 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in the team's victory under the leadership of Virat Kohli in Malaysia. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaul has represented Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking a total of 58 wickets in 55 matches. His time with Hyderabad from 2017 to 2021 was particularly noteworthy, as he became an integral part of the team's bowling line-up with his expertise in slower balls and yorkers.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in sports, Kaul's passion for cricket was nurtured from a young age. His father, Tej, was a first-class cricketer for Jammu and Kashmir in the 1970s before transitioning into a role as the physiotherapist for the Indian team. Kaul's mother, Sandhya, was a gymnast and SAI coach, while his elder brother, Uday Kaul, enjoyed a successful cricketing career before transitioning into coaching after playing 107 first-class matches, 74 List A games, and 16 T20 matches over 17 years.

