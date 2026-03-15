Who is Shweta Pundir? RCB pacer Yash Dayal ties the knot with content creator amid sexual assault allegations

RCB pacer Yash Dayal has married content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony, drawing attention online. The wedding comes amid ongoing sexual assault allegations against the cricketer, putting the spotlight on the couple and sparking widespread reactions across social media.

Yash Dayal married content creator Shweta Pundir on February 4. This news comes in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the left-arm pacer. Dayal is set to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026. The 28-year-old was part of the RCB squad last year that clinched the IPL title for the first time.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the cricketer wed the social media influencer in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, during a ceremony attended by their families and friends. Notably, no one from the cricket community was present at Dayal's wedding.

Who is Shweta Pundir?

Pundir is a social media influencer and vlogger from Delhi, boasting over 587k followers on Instagram. She has also worked as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League and has built a substantial follower base.

In January, after Dayal was granted anticipatory bail, Pundir took to social media to celebrate the ruling.

Dayal faces accusations of sexual assault in two distinct cases. A woman from Ghaziabad has alleged that Dayal emotionally and physically exploited her for five years under the guise of marriage. Following her complaint, he was charged with rape.

Additionally, he has been accused of allegedly raping a minor in Jaipur. The aspiring cricketer claimed that Dayal promised to assist her in her career and assaulted her when she was 17 years old. This incident reportedly occurred in 2023, leading to a First Information Report (FIR) being filed at the Sanganer Sadar police station in Jaipur.

Earlier in January, Dayal received interim protection from the Rajasthan High Court concerning the sexual assault case involving the minor. His request for anticipatory bail was denied by a POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court, prompting him to file a separate plea in the High Court.

Yash Dayal has been retained by RCB

Before last year's auction, Dayal was one of the players kept by RCB for Rs 5 crore. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut in 2022 with the Gujarat Titans, where he celebrated winning the IPL that same year. In 2023, he gained attention when Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes in a single over, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory.

In 2024, RCB signed him, and he has remained with the team since then. That same year, the fast bowler received his first national team call-up for India's Test series against Bangladesh at home, although he has yet to make his international debut.

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