'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation
'Tu bewakoof nahi, main...': Ex-CSK star shares heated MS Dhoni moment on Bigg Boss 19 - Watch
Delhi's India Gate once again sees protests over rising air pollution
Who is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife of IAF officer Namansh Syal, killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Airshow
Who is Shrinivas Mandhana? Family, career and lesser-known facts about star batter Smriti Mandhana’s father
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Amaal Mallik for mocking the show, calls Shehbaz Badeshah a ‘chamcha’
PM Modi meets Netherlands PM Dick Schoof in sidelines of G20 in South Africa's Johannesburg, Indian PM says, 'deepening trade...'
Dhanush fuels dating rumours again with his comment on Mrunal Thakur’s latest post: 'Looks and sounds good'
New Labour Codes: 5 key changes every employee should know about
Why has Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding been postponed? Here's what we know
CRICKET
Shrinivas Mandhana, father of star India batter Smriti Mandhana, has long been a key influence in her cricketing journey. From his family background and professional life to lesser-known facts, here’s a closer look at the man behind her rise.
While the world celebrates Smriti Mandhana’s elegance at the crease, the story of the man who first placed a bat in her hands remains one of Indian cricket’s most touching, yet understated, narratives. Shrinivas Mandhana, recently in the news due to a health scare that led to the postponement of his daughter’s wedding, is far more than just a star parent—he is the architect of a dream that took two generations to fulfill.
Long before Smriti became a household name, Shrinivas was a dedicated cricketer himself. He represented Sangli at the district level, harboring ambitions of wearing the India jersey. However, due to a lack of family support and financial constraints, he was forced to abandon his professional aspirations. But the dream didn't end there; he famously vowed that one of his children would represent the country.
By profession, Shrinivas is a chemical distributor in the textile industry. For years, he balanced the demanding schedule of his business with the rigorous training of his children. When facilities in their hometown of Sangli were lacking, he didn't wait for the system to catch up. Instead, he used his savings to build a concrete pitch for Smriti and her brother, Shravan, ensuring their practice never stopped.
A little-known detail about Smriti’s iconic batting style is her father’s influence. Shrinivas had a fascination for left-handed batters. Although Smriti is naturally right-handed, her father encouraged her to bat left-handed—a decision that gave India one of its most graceful openers. Furthermore, to toughen her up against pace, he would often bowl to her from just 15 yards, sharpening her reflexes from a young age.
The Mandhana household is a tight-knit unit. While Shrinivas managed the cricketing logistics and finances, his wife, Smita, ensured Smriti’s diet and well-being were prioritized. His son, Shravan, a former state-level pacer who now runs the SM18 cafe in Sangli, was the initial spark that drew Smriti to the game.
As Shrinivas Mandhana recovers under medical observation, the cricketing fraternity is reminded that behind the glitz of international centuries lie the quiet sacrifices of fathers who dared to dream twice.
Also read| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain