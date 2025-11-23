Who is Shrinivas Mandhana? Family, career and lesser-known facts about star batter Smriti Mandhana’s father

Shrinivas Mandhana, father of star India batter Smriti Mandhana, has long been a key influence in her cricketing journey. From his family background and professional life to lesser-known facts, here’s a closer look at the man behind her rise.

While the world celebrates Smriti Mandhana’s elegance at the crease, the story of the man who first placed a bat in her hands remains one of Indian cricket’s most touching, yet understated, narratives. Shrinivas Mandhana, recently in the news due to a health scare that led to the postponement of his daughter’s wedding, is far more than just a star parent—he is the architect of a dream that took two generations to fulfill.

Long before Smriti became a household name, Shrinivas was a dedicated cricketer himself. He represented Sangli at the district level, harboring ambitions of wearing the India jersey. However, due to a lack of family support and financial constraints, he was forced to abandon his professional aspirations. But the dream didn't end there; he famously vowed that one of his children would represent the country.

By profession, Shrinivas is a chemical distributor in the textile industry. For years, he balanced the demanding schedule of his business with the rigorous training of his children. When facilities in their hometown of Sangli were lacking, he didn't wait for the system to catch up. Instead, he used his savings to build a concrete pitch for Smriti and her brother, Shravan, ensuring their practice never stopped.

A little-known detail about Smriti’s iconic batting style is her father’s influence. Shrinivas had a fascination for left-handed batters. Although Smriti is naturally right-handed, her father encouraged her to bat left-handed—a decision that gave India one of its most graceful openers. Furthermore, to toughen her up against pace, he would often bowl to her from just 15 yards, sharpening her reflexes from a young age.

The Mandhana household is a tight-knit unit. While Shrinivas managed the cricketing logistics and finances, his wife, Smita, ensured Smriti’s diet and well-being were prioritized. His son, Shravan, a former state-level pacer who now runs the SM18 cafe in Sangli, was the initial spark that drew Smriti to the game.

As Shrinivas Mandhana recovers under medical observation, the cricketing fraternity is reminded that behind the glitz of international centuries lie the quiet sacrifices of fathers who dared to dream twice.

