Cricket

CRICKET

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Shikha Pandey, a 36-year-old out-of-favour India pacer, stunned the 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction by securing a massive Rs 2.40 crore deal. Once sidelined from the national setup, she emerged as one of the event’s most expensive and talked-about signings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 08:09 PM IST

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction reached a surprising peak when seasoned Indian pacer Shikha Pandey was acquired by UP Warriorz for an incredible Rs 2.40 crore. This substantial bid positioned the 36-year-old as one of the priciest Indian players sold, significantly surpassing pre-auction forecasts for a player who has not played for the Indian national team since 2023.

The intense bidding battle saw UP Warriorz compete fiercely with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), driving Pandey’s price up to twelve times her base price of Rs 20 lakh. The final amount is a remarkable testament to her established skills and experience in fast bowling.

Who is Shikha Pandey? 

The veteran bowler, affectionately dubbed "Shikhipedia" by her teammates due to her extensive game knowledge, is a seasoned player who has represented India in 62 T20Is, claiming 43 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.49. She played a vital role in the Indian team that reached the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup. Furthermore, she serves as a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force, exemplifying a unique combination of discipline and talent.

Although she has been overlooked by national selectors since 2023, franchises clearly recognize her consistent performance in the WPL. With 30 wickets in 27 WPL matches over previous seasons at an economy rate of 6.96, Pandey offers control and swing—a rare and sought-after asset in the league's fast-bowling landscape.

For UP Warriorz, this high-stakes acquisition is a tactical decision to secure a dependable, experienced Indian pacer capable of performing effectively in all game phases. Her inclusion is anticipated to bring leadership and stability to their bowling lineup, validating the headline-grabbing Rs 2.40 crore investment.

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

