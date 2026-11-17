Pakistan women's cricket team gets a new coach who has experience of with international sides such as the West Indies. Let us know more about the new coach appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Deitz as the new head coach of its women's team. Shane will take over the charge ahead of the next bilateral series against the West Indies and join the squad in the Caribbean for his first assignment. The 51-year-old has significant coaching experience, with most of his time associated with the West Indies team, along with the women's national teams of the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Who is Shane Deitz?

He is a former Australian First-Class cricketer who later built his career in coaching. His coaching journey includes several cricketing nations, such as the Netherlands, before taking charge of Bangladesh's women's team. In 2023, he was appointed as the head coach of the West Indies women's national side, with which he had a quite successful stint.

Under his coaching, the Caribbean side reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup in both 2024 and 2026 editions. His contract with Cricket West Indies ended last month, and the board appointed Andre Coley as its interim head coach.

Fond memories for Shane Deitz as he departs from his role with the West Indies Read more https://t.co/Ybp2lg2ap7 https://t.co/vqwnUKrtG3 — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2026

On his appointment as the head coach of Pakistan's women's side, Shane Deitz expressed his excitement and said, ''I'm very honoured to become the head coach of Pakistan's Women's team. Pakistan Cricket has a tremendous history, and I remember fondly cheering them as a youngster in Australia at the 1992 World Cup final against England, which was a great achievement for Pakistan Cricket.''

He also talked about his plans for Pakistan cricket and added, ''In 2028 we will host the T20 World Cup and our aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about on home soil. To be competitive at the World Cup, we have a lot of work to do, and we all must develop as players and staff to produce world-class performance.''

''I've toured Pakistan three times previously, and the love and passion for cricket is infectious, and I can't wait to be there in green working with the team,'' he further said.