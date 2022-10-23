Who is Shan Masood, Pakistan’s batting hero against India in T20 World Cup game

Image: Twitter

The staidum in Melbourne was full of audiences on Sunday and they were expecting a great T20 World Cup match between Indian and Pakistan. The entire arena was full of noises and the cricketers had to cope up with it. It was quite natural for some of the players to be bogged down by the pressure and hype around this encounter.

Pakistan openers—Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—turned out to be the firsts to blink. Indian fast bowlers sent them back to the pavillion quite early in the game, but as it mostly happens in high stake games, somebody relatively new would rise to the occasion. This time it was Pakistan’s number three—Shan Masood. The classy batsman scored 52 off 42 balls with five fours. He remained not out even at the ene of the first innings. It was hard toiled innings with a lot of game awareness. It was this inning which made Pakistan reach a good total of 159/8 on a big ground.

Shan Masood, who was born in Kuwait City, was initially said to be a longer format cricketer as heburst out on the international circuit with some amazing centuries. He has scored 1378 runs in 25 Tests and 47 innings. There are 4 centuries and 6 half-centuries in it. He has played 5 ODIs and aggregated 111 runs with one half-century. He is now making his place permanent in the T20 format too where he has scored 220 runs in 10 innings and 12 matches prior to today’s game. However, this game is going to bring him to the limelight.

