Who is Shaheen Afridi's wife Ansha, UK-educated daughter of Pak legend Shahid Afridi?

On February 3, Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi got married to the daughter of ace cricketer Shahid Afridi, Ansha in Karachi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

 After KL Rahul, Axar Patel, wedding bells rang in another cricketer's life as Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of ace cricketer Shahid Afridi, got married. On Friday, February 3, Pakitan's pacer got married in Karachi.  Photos from the wedding ceremony quickly went viral after surfacing on social media. According to InsideSport, family sources claim that Shaheen Afridi and Ansha will exchange their nikah nama today. 

Who is Ansha, Shaheen Afridi’s wife?

Ansha is second-born daughter of Pakistan’s star cricketer Shahid Afridi. She is a medical student from the UK, and Shaheen previously revealed in an interview that he desired to marry her. Shaheen's family had initiated the marriage talks with  Shahid's family and the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team accepted it. In 2021, the pair, Ansha and Shaheen Afridi, got engaged in a close ceremony with wishes from both families. 

 

