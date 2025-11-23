Who is Senuran Muthusamy? Indian-origin South African batter who smashed maiden Test ton in Guwahati

Let us know more about the South African batter, who played a blistering innings and smashed a century against India in the Guwahati Test. Not many know that he has also scalped Virat Kohli's wicket in Test cricket.

Senuran Muthusamy stunned cricket fans on Sunday after he smashed his maiden Test hundred, which came against India in Guwahati. This is his eighth Test match, and his previous best score was an unbeaten 89, which he scored against Pakistan earlier this year. He made his Test debut in 2019 against India in Visakhapatnam. Ever since he smashed the century in Guwahati, bringing his side into a dominant position in the game, fans have been searching more about the all-rounder on social media. One such curious question among fans is about his country of origin.

Who is Senuran Muthusamy?

Born on February 22, 1994, in Durban, South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy is of Indian origin. He traces his ancestry to South India, with extended family in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam. He is educated from Clifton College and later pursued a bachelor's degree in social science from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Talking about his cricketing career, his major achievement came in 2015 when he was included in the KwaZulu-Natal cricket team squad for the Africa T20 Cup. After playing domestic leagues for a couple of years, he finally made his Test debut in 2019 against India. However, his ODI and T20I debut came earlier this year against New Zealand.

Not many know that he took his first match wicket, dismissing the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.