Who is Saurabh Kumar, the latest entrant in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Saurabh recently earned his maiden call-up to India's squad for the upcoming Test series versus Sri Lanka.

Team India will play hosts to neighbours Sri Lanka who will tour the continent for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. BCCI announced the squad for both series on Saturday, and it was a dream come true moment for young Saurabh Kumar who earned his maiden call-up in the Test squad.

It will be interesting to see if Saurabh can find a way into the playing XI when Rohit Sharma leads out India in the purest format from March 4 onwards. Born on May 1, 1993, Saurabh made his debut in 2014 for Services in the Ranji Trophy.

The 28-year-old spin all-rounder, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has represented his state at U-19 and U-22 levels previously. On his Ranji debut, Saurabh scored 45 runs against Himachal Pradesh, while also picking up a maiden wicket.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2022: Day after being dropped from India Test squad, Cheteshwar Pujara scores 91

He would later go on to represent his home state in Ranji, and in his career of 46 First-Class games so far, the left-arm all-rounder has amassed a total of 196 wickets, at a decent economy rate of 2.70. Batting wise, he has racked up a total of 1,572 runs in 63 First-Class cricket games.

Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

His best bowling figures include a seven-wicket haul, and not many people know that a young Saurabh has previously plied his trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Known in the domestic circuit for his economic spells, Saurabh's economy rate of 7.03 runs per over, saw him land a move to Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 for his base price of INR 10 lakh, however, he didn't get the chance to make his IPL bow.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull becomes only 3rd Indian to score century in both innings on First Class debut

Similarly, Punjab Kings secured his services in 2021, for a price of INR 20 lakh, but again he couldn't get a single game with the franchise.

Now that he's gotten a call-up for India, hopefully the youngster will be able to give a good impression of himself, and take his career to the next level.