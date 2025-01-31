England fast bowler made a stunning impact on Friday by becoming the first bowler to achieve a triple-wicket maiden over against India in T20Is.

Saqib Mahmood's debut in front of Indian fans will be remembered in cricket history, as the England fast bowler made a stunning impact on Friday by becoming the first bowler to achieve a triple-wicket maiden over against India in T20Is. But Mahmood's achievements didn't end there; he now holds a world record.

In a groundbreaking moment, Saqib Mahmood became the first bowler in Men's T20I cricket history to take three wickets in a single over without giving away a run, all in his very first over of the tour.

This remarkable feat occurred at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, where India's top-order batsmen were left stunned by the incredible skill and talent of the 27-year-old bowler.

Who Is Saqib Mahmood?

Saqib Mahmood's international career has faced several hurdles, including recurring injuries and the rise of other skilled fast bowlers that have restricted his chances to play for the national team.

The English fast bowler made his international debut in November 2019, playing a T20I match against New Zealand in Wellington. Just a few months later, Mahmood stepped onto the field for his white-ball debut in ODIs against South Africa in February 2020 in Johannesburg.

It took Mahmood an additional two years to make his red-ball debut, which finally occurred during a Test match against the West Indies in Bridgetown in March 2022.

So far, Saqib Mahmood has participated in 2 Test matches, 9 ODIs, and 18 T20I matches (with the upcoming match against India set to be his 19th T20I). In these 29 international appearances, the Birmingham cricketer has claimed 38 wickets. Currently, Mahmood has raised his wicket count to 41 in 30 international matches.

