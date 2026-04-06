FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs; details here

Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log'

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep Singh

After Rahul Banerjee dies while shooting, Bengali film and TV industry calls for indefinite strike, demands proper safety reforms on sets

Akshay Kumar admits Bhooth Bangla ended his '14 saal ka vanvaas', calls his reunion with Priyadarshan 'ghar wapsi' moment

Low birthweight to higher stroke risk in young adults

Pune farmer files case against actress Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl for this shocking reason

IPL 2026: KKR look to end losing run against in-form Punjab Kings; rain could play spoilsport

Will Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested for war crimes after US-Israel-Iran war ends? Will ICC indict him? Details here

Who is Sangram Singh? Meet man who became first Indian to win MMA fight on Argentine soil

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs; details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs;

Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log'

Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep Singh

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep Singh

Samreen Kaur has gone viral on social media after fans linked the actress to India and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. A Snapchat story posted by the cricketer sparked dating rumours, with fans claiming the mystery woman in the photo resembles the Punjabi actress.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has sparked dating rumors with his enigmatic posts on the social media platform Snapchat. The two-time World Cup champion recently uploaded photos of himself holding hands with his rumored girlfriend, suggesting a new chapter in the pacer's life. The ambiguous nature of the images quickly drew fans' attention, leading to speculation about the identity of the individual, whom many suspect to be Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

As the images spread, some users observed a tattoo on the girl's hand that they believe resembles one linked to Samreen Kaur, fueling assumptions that she might be the elusive woman. Shortly after, photos of her at the Punjab Kings game in New Chandigarh went viral on social media. She had also been present at Punjab's match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a rising Punjabi actress and a fresh face in the regional entertainment scene. She has featured in Punjabi music videos and film projects, earning recognition for her on-screen charisma and increasing popularity among younger viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

In addition to her acting career, she actively engages with her audience on social media, sharing insights into her professional and personal life. She appeared in the film 83, which chronicles India's victory in the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

On the cricket front, Arshdeep Singh is a vital component of Punjab Kings' strategy to secure their first IPL title. Singh holds the title of the most expensive Indian fast bowler in the IPL and is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 internationals.

The left-arm pacer has yet to claim a wicket this season and has faced challenges with his line and length. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is anticipated to recover and play a significant role in Punjab's campaign, both on and off the field.

Also read| IPL 2026: KKR look to end losing run against in-form Punjab Kings; rain could play spoilsport

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs; details here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Saksham Yatra 2026, initiative for entrepreneurs;
Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log'
Ravi Kishan hits back at Dhurandhar 2's 'propaganda' criticism: 'Ek naya
Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep Singh
Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi actress rumoured to be dating PBKS star Arshdeep
After Rahul Banerjee dies while shooting, Bengali film and TV industry calls for indefinite strike, demands proper safety reforms on sets
Rahul Banerjee death: Bengali film and TV industry calls for indefinite strike
Akshay Kumar admits Bhooth Bangla ended his '14 saal ka vanvaas', calls his reunion with Priyadarshan 'ghar wapsi' moment
Akshay Kumar admits Bhooth Bangla ended his '14 saal ka vanvaas'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement