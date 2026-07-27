Who is Samreen Kaur? Meet actor-model who stole Arshdeep Singh's heart

Arshdeep Singh finally made it official, ending months of speculation around his relationship with Samreen Kaur. But who is the actor-model who won the Indian pacer's heart? Let's find out.

Arshdeep Singh captivated attention on social media after he shared pictures of himself with his 'person', putting an end to speculation around his relationship status with Samreen Kaur. The rumours around the Indian pacer have been doing the rounds recently after the duo was spotted together on several occasions during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

On Sunday, Arshdeep shared two pictures of himself with Samreen on Instagram with a caption 'My Person', along with a red heart and a teddy bear face emoji.

Take a look

The pictures were posted by Arshdeep on Sunday evening, and fans in huge numbers have been congratulating the star pacer in the comment section. It has so far fetched over 2.6 million likes and nearly 19,000 comments. One fan wrote, ''Paaji ne yaha bhi yorker maar dii.'' ''Paji kitne Somvar ka vrat rakha tha,'' wrote another.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen is a known model, actor, and social media influencer. She first came into the limelight when she featured in Femina Miss India 2018 and finished as a finalist. Later, she featured in several projects like ZEE5's Nail Polish, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, and Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2.

Apart from films, she has also featured in music videos with Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa, and Badshah. Meanwhile, Samreen also has a massive social media following as she has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Samreen and Arshdeep's relationship first sparked rumours during the 2026 edition of the IPL when the model cum actor was spotted travelling on Punjab Kings' team bus.