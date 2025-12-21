Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final: In the final against India, he delivered a remarkable 172 runs off 113 balls, featuring 17 fours and nine sixes, anchoring Pakistan’s total of 347/8 and dominating the Indian bowling attack.

Sameer Minhas delivered an unforgettable performance with the bat during the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, where India faced Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. He struck a remarkable century, propelling Pakistan to a formidable total of 347/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The right-handed batsman played a stellar innings, scoring 172 runs off 113 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes.

Minhas opened the innings for Pakistan alongside Hamza Zahoor after India chose to field first in the final. Following a brisk opening partnership of 31 runs, Pakistan lost Zahoor for 18 runs, dismissed by Henil Patel in the fourth over. Minhas then partnered with Usman Khan, and together they began to rebuild the innings.

Both batsmen appeared in excellent form, forming a solid 92-run partnership for the second wicket. While Minhas continued to attack, Usman was eventually dismissed by Deepesh Devendran. Minhas then teamed up with Ahmed Hussain, and the pair unleashed a spectacular display, sending the Indian bowlers to all corners of the ground. Their 137-run partnership for the third wicket set the stage for a massive total.

Hussain went on to score his half-century before Khilan Patel finally broke the partnership, dismissing him for 56 runs off 72 balls in the 38th over.

Who is Sameer Minhas?

At just 19 years old, Sameer Minhas has shattered several records. He now holds the record for the highest individual score in matches between India U19 and Pakistan U19. He is also the younger brother of Arafat Minhas, who has played four T20Is for Pakistan to date.

Minhas has been a standout performer for Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. In four matches, he began his campaign with an impressive 177* runs against Malaysia in Dubai. He was then dismissed for nine runs against India in the group stage but quickly bounced back with scores of 44 and 69* in his subsequent matches against the UAE and Bangladesh.

His performance on Sunday marked the highest score ever achieved in the U19 Asia Cup final. He surpassed the previous record held by Sami Aslam, who scored 134 against India in the 2012 final. Additionally, Minhas holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the U19 Asia Cup. In the current edition, he has amassed 471 runs at an impressive average of 157.

ALSO READ| IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Ayush Mhatre involved in verbal spat with Pakistan players after dismissal - Watch