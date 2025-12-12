Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora has grabbed attention with a blistering 39-ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, just days before the IPL 2026 Auction. His explosive knock has intensified buzz around his prospects and elevated his profile among franchises.

Salil Arora, the wicket-keeper batsman hailing from Punjab, has recently made headlines with a stunning 39-ball century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This remarkable achievement holds particular importance as it comes just ahead of the IPL mini-auction scheduled for December 16th.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which serves as India's premier domestic T20 competition, has become a vital stage for state cricketers to display their skills in the fast-paced format of the game. Their performances often catch the attention of scouts from various IPL franchises.

In addition, the IPL has seen some intriguing scouting decisions in recent years. The recruitment of players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre stands out as prime examples of effective scouting.

Who is Salil Arora?

Punjab opener Salil Arora delivered a stunning performance, scoring a century off just 39 balls in the knockout match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Jharkhand. Coming in at the middle order, the wicket-keeper batter produced an unforgettable innings.

At just 23 years old, Arora had his sights set on Sushant Mishra, who faced the brunt of his assault, conceding three sixes and a four in the final over. His explosive batting helped Punjab reach an imposing total of 235 for 6, with Arora finishing on a remarkable 125 not out from only 45 deliveries.

With an impressive tally of 9 fours and 11 sixes, he achieved a staggering strike rate of over 250. This could potentially be Arora's final appearance in the SMAT season before the IPL mini-auction, and he has certainly made the most of this opportunity.

The Punjab batter is set to be included in the upcoming IPL mini-auction among uncapped players priced under INR 30 lakh. Given his recent performance, he could be an attractive prospect for several franchises looking to secure a long-term Indian wicket-keeper.

Teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings are reportedly interested in adding him to their rosters, as they seek a reliable wicket-keeper batter. Salil Arora, being an Indian wicket-keeper and a skilled middle-order batsman, is undoubtedly a player that teams should consider.

