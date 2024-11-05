Rohan Jaitley is the son of the late Arun Jaitley, a prominent lawyer and politician who served as India's Finance Minister.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will succeed Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Having served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and as Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, Shah will officially step into this esteemed position on December 1, 2024.

With Jay Shah set to leave his position as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), has emerged as the frontrunner to become the new BCCI secretary.

Who is Rohan Jaitley?

Rohan Jaitley is the son of the late Arun Jaitley, a prominent lawyer and politician who served as India's Finance Minister. Currently serving as the President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rohan follows in his father's footsteps, as Arun Jaitley held the secretary position for an impressive 14 years.

Elected unopposed as the new ICC chairman in August, Shah will become the youngest person to hold this position, reflecting both his esteemed reputation and the confidence the global cricketing community has in him.

Moreover, Shah will be the fifth Indian to assume the prestigious role of ICC chairman. The other Indians who have held this esteemed position are Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

