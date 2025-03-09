During the India vs New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final match, cameramen spotted Yuzvendra Chahal watching the game with a beautiful woman. Netizens were quick enough to identify the mystery girl on social media. Know everything about her.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted watching the high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 Final game between India and New Zealand in Dubai. But what caught everyone's attention was the spinner's company during the match. He was spotted enjoying the Final match with a beautiful girl. Netizens were quick enough to identify her on social media. She has been identified as RJ Mahvash. Being spotted with Mahvash, Yuzi Chahal has fueled dating rumours on social media once again after his marital discord with Dhanashree Verma. So, let us know more about RJ Mahvash, who is she and what does she do for a living?

Who is RJ Mahvash?

RJ Mahvash is quite popular on social media and she also became India's first female prankster, garnering millions of views with her witty, relatable and empowering content.

She holds a degree from the prestigious A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre. Mahvash as a radio jockey uses her platform to empower women, addressing societal issues and advocating for equality, cementing her reputation as an influencer with a cause.

She once captivated attention and praise on social media for kicking out YouTuber Deepak Kalal during an interview for sexist remarks that won her widespread applause for standing up for women’s dignity. Not only this, she was quite helpful to people during the COVID-19 pandemic as she utilised her social media influence to amplify urgent needs like oxygen availabilty.

Mahvash on social media

As per her Instagram bio, she is a film producer and her next project is Section 108. She has also mentioned herself as an actor and radio jockey. She has over 1.5 million followers on the platform. Her YouTube channel is also quite popular among youngsters as she has over 8 lakh subscribers.