Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection

Rahul's selection to the Haryana Under-19 team is not just a personal achievement but also a tribute to his father's sacrifice. It serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing resilience, dedication, and the power of mentorship.

In a touching tale of determination and dedication, Rahul Soreng, the son of Pulwama martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng, has earned a spot on the Haryana Under-19 cricket team. His inspiring journey has resonated with people nationwide, including cricket icon Virender Sehwag, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete with a moving message.

Since 2019, Rahul has been studying at the Sehwag International School, which was established by Sehwag to provide free education and boarding for the children of Pulwama martyrs. Reflecting on Rahul's development and recent success, Sehwag took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts:

“Congratulations to Rahul Soreng on being selected in the Under-19 Haryana team. Since his brave father attained martyrdom in Pulwama, it has been my privilege to support Rahul and I am extremely proud of his journey.”

— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2025

Who is Rahul Soreng?

Rahul Soreng is the son of the late Head Constable Vijay Soreng, a courageous CRPF soldier who perished in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Following the Pulwama tragedy, where Head Constable Vijay Soreng was one of the 40 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives, Sehwag made the decision to open his school to the children of the martyrs.

Sehwag took a keen interest in Rahul’s development, providing him with an opportunity to study, train, and rekindle his dreams. Over the years, he frequently expressed pride in Rahul’s accomplishments, stating it was an honour to be part of his journey.

In December of last year, Rahul earned a spot on the Haryana Under-16 team for the esteemed Vijay Merchant Trophy. He had also previously represented Haryana in the U-14 team.

“I feel so privileged that Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama Martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng ji, who joined Sehwag International School in 2019 and has been staying with us for the last 5 years, has been selected for the Haryana Under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Few things give more joy. Thank you to our great soldiers," Sehwag had shared on Instagram at the time.

Rahul's cricket journey has been marked by consistent advancement. He represented the U16 team in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he acquired significant experience at the state level. Earlier this year, he was chosen for the Jhajjar District U19 team and showcased his skills impressively in inter-district competitions.

