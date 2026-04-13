Who is Praful Hinge? IPL debutant stuns RR with dream spell, wrecks unbeaten Royals’ top order

In his debut IPL over, SRH's Praful Hinge surprised everyone after he decimated the top-order of unbeaten Rajasthan Royals, including the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the second ball of the game.

What an over! Millions who are watching the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match tonight, reacted similarly after debutant Praful Hinge decimated the top order of the unbeaten Royals in the first over of the innings. In his debut IPL over, he dismissed Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the first over of the chasing innings. In his next over, he removed Riyan Parag, ending his 2-over spell at 4/7.

With this spell, he has become an overnight star and snatched all the limelight from Sooryavanshi.

Who is Praful Hinge?

The 24-year-old pacer from Vidarbha, who hails from Nagpur, has built his reputation through his consistent performances in the domestic circuit. In the red-ball formats, Hinge has picked up 27 wickets in 10 first-class matches at an average of 26.7.

After a steady growth with Vidarbha cricket during the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Hinge was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL mini-auction at the base price.

Personal life

Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Praful Hinge comes from a middle-class family. Interestingly, it was his father who pushed him towards fast bowling, as he was initially focused on batting.