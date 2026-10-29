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Who is Orla Prendergast? Ireland star makes history with Gujarat Giants at WPL 2027 auction

Orla Prendergast scripts a historic milestone for Irish cricket after being picked by Gujarat Giants at the WPL 2027 auction. Discover the Ireland all-rounder’s career, key achievements, playing style and what her landmark signing means for Irish women’s cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

Who is Orla Prendergast? Ireland star makes history with Gujarat Giants at WPL 2027 auction
Orla Prendergast (Image: X)
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Orla Prendergast just made headlines in Irish cricket. The 24-year-old all-rounder became the first player from Ireland to pick up a contract in the Women’s Premier League. Gujarat Giants signed her at her base price of Rs 30 lakh during the auction in Kochi. It’s a huge step for both her and Irish cricket.

Who is Orla Prendergast?

Prendergast was born in Dublin on June 1, 2002. She’s a right-hander with the bat and bowls right-arm medium-fast. Her international journey began in August 2019 with a T20 International debut against the Netherlands. Two years later, in October 2021, she made her way into the one-day international side.

International record: Runs, wickets, and impact

She’s played 50 ODIs, scored 1,332 runs and taken 30 wickets. Her best knock: An unbeaten 122. In T20Is, she has 88 matches, 2,054 runs,and 69 wickets. Her top T20I score is 80. Those numbers show how valuable she is to Ireland — a genuine all-rounder who delivers with both bat and ball.

Recognition on the world stage

Prendergast’s rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. In September 2025, the ICC named her Women’s Player of the Month for August, after a string of strong performances for Ireland. She scored 144 runs and took four wickets in a T20I series win over Pakistan. Right after that, she put up 244 runs and grabbed seven wickets at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. She’s become a player who shapes games, not just participates in them.

A multi-sport talent

Cricket wasn’t always Orla’s first calling. As a teenager, she played football for Ireland’s under-17 team and lined out for Cabinteely FC at club level. Eventually, she chose cricket, and it’s clear she made the right call. Her journey — from kicking a football to smashing runs and taking wickets on the international cricket stage — keeps getting better.

Also read| How all five WPL teams stack up after 2027 player auction: Squad breakdown and key signings

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