Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post sparks fan curiosity

Harmanpreet Kaur’s latest Instagram post for her best friend Nupur Kashyap has gone viral, leaving fans curious about who she is. The India captain’s heartfelt message sparked widespread attention, turning Nupur into a trending name across social media platforms.

On Sunday (November 2), Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the India women's cricket team, made history by leading her team to victory in the Women's World Cup 2025. She is now the third Indian captain to secure a World Cup title, joining the ranks of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. Similar to MS Dhoni, Kaur celebrated her achievement by posing with the World Cup at the iconic Gateway of India.

The day before, Harman's heartfelt birthday tribute to her closest friend, Nupur Kashyap, gained significant attention on social media. She shared a post on Instagram featuring the two of them with the World Cup trophy, expressing her gratitude for Nupur's unwavering support over the past 16 years.

"The best birthday gift you could have ever asked for. 16 years of manifestation and now it is here. Happy Birthday best friend," she captioned.

Who is Nupur Kashyap?

Harmanpreet Kaur's close friend has stirred excitement on social media. According to SportsYaari, Kashyap is the founder of 'Repeat7,' a premier fitness center based in Patiala. Repeat7 specializes in training athletes and professional sports players. Interestingly, Harmanpreet wore the number 7 on her jersey for many years before changing to 23.

Nupur has previously worked as a talent manager for several cricketers, including the well-known Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol. She has also been linked with Cornerstone Sports & Entertainment, a renowned firm where Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, has also been employed.

Harmanpreet Kaur opens up about winning World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed that winning the World Cup still feels surreal and has not fully registered yet. She shared a memorable phone call from Sachin Tendulkar before the final against South Africa, where the cricket legend motivated the team.

“The night before the match, Sachin (Tendulkar) sir called. He shared his experience and asked us to keep our balance. When the game is going fast, just slow it down a little,” Harmanpreet said on The ICC Review.

“Try and control it because when you go too fast, chances are you can stumble. That’s what we need to avoid. I was just thinking of all the advice I was getting from the seniors. To keep control, stay patient, the moment will come and you will be able to grasp it,” she added.

Harman mentioned that they will come to understand the significance of their World Cup victory in a few months, but for now, they are focused on processing the achievement.

“To be honest, I’m not able to think about this right now. Maybe, I will realise after a few months what we have achieved. What we have given our country. I can’t process this right now. I spoke about the same with Amol (Muzumdar) sir, it feels like we have won some bilateral series and we’re going back home. The impact of it is something we’ll realise in a few months. Right now, it just feels like a dream,” she said.

“I still can’t believe it. Whenever we are seeing each other, we’re just saying, ‘world champion’. It’s a very different feeling. We were waiting when we would get to feel this way. My mother and father were there. For me, it was a very special moment to lift the World Cup trophy with them. Since my childhood, they have heard me say that I want to wear India’s jersey, play for the country, lead the team and win the World Cup,” she added.

Also read| Rohit Sharma turns up at Mumbai Ranji nets as preparations begin for South Africa series