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Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

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Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Nandani Sharma has earned her maiden India call-up for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after an impressive campaign in WPL 2026. The Delhi Capitals pacer caught selectors’ attention with her wicket-taking performances and is now set to join the national squad for the global tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 02, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Photo Courtesy: WPL
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just named its 15-player squad for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off on June 12 in England and Wales. Harmanpreet Kaur holds on to the captain’s armband after guiding India to their first ever ODI World Cup title last season. Smriti Mandhana, her longtime deputy and partner-in-crime at the top of the order, continues as vice-captain.

There’s a fresh face in the lineup—Nandani Sharma, the young pace bowler from Chandigarh. The selectors couldn’t ignore her after her sensational run in the Women’s Premier League. She only cost the Delhi Capitals Rs 20 lakh at the auction, but turned out to be an absolute steal—17 wickets in just 10 matches. She’s not just a wicket-taker; she’s a history-maker. Nandani became the first Indian bowler to pick up both a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick for DC in the same tournament. People started talking about her the moment she delivered those fiery spells. 

Born on September 20, 2001, Nandani is all of 24 and has already started making her mark—she played 10 games in WPL 2026 and was part of the India squad at the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars event in Bangkok earlier this year. It’s safe to say, she’s the name on everyone’s lips heading into the World Cup.

Also read| India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain

The same World Cup squad will head into the three-match T20I series against England, starting May 28. India’s batting will lean on familiar stalwarts—Mandhana, the aggressive Shafali Verma at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues anchoring the middle, and Richa Ghosh adding power late on. Harmanpreet, as always, holds the group together. With the ball, the bulk of the responsibility falls to spin-allrounder Deepti Sharma and pace ace Renuka Singh, now joined by Nandani’s raw seam and energy.

Unfortunately, Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur missed out because of injury. Pratika Rawal, despite some good domestic form, wasn’t included in the T20 squad this time. 

Still, this is a formidable Indian lineup, mixing experience and promise, with an eye firmly on that elusive T20 crown.

Here’s the full India squad for the England T20Is and the T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (second wicketkeeper), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

For the one-off Test against England, the team will be: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, and Sneh Rana.

Also read| Explained: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are not playing today’s MI vs CSK match

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