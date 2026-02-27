FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai

Actress Naina Bhan grabbed massive attention after cameras spotted her in the stands during the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match in Chennai. Social media quickly turned her into the viral “mystery girl,” sparking curiosity about her identity and background.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai
Naina Bhan gained immense popularity on social media after she was spotted at the IND vs ZIM match held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. As the Men in Blue maintained their strong performance against their rivals, the cameras focused on Bhan in the crowd, who radiated energy and enthusiasm as India approached victory.

Later, she shared a story on Instagram, stating, "Watched India - Zimbabwe last evening! Cricket is my new Lollapalooza."

Who is Naina Bhan?

Born on April 20, 1992, in Delhi, Naina completed her undergraduate degree in History from Miranda House, Delhi University, and went on to obtain a Master’s in Film and Video Communication from the National Institute of Design (NID) in Gujarat. She has previously worked with ELLE India, INTACH, and NDTV Goodtimes.

Naina Bhan is an Indian actress, writer, and creative producer who is currently making a name for herself in the digital entertainment industry. She is widely recognized for her portrayal of Koel Kalra in the Netflix series Class.

In addition to her acting career, Bhan has contributed as a writer and creative collaborator on various projects aimed at young audiences. She represents a new wave of versatile talent emerging from India's OTT boom.

With a background in storytelling and digital content creation, Bhan co-hosts a podcast with Sakshi Shivdasani and also serves as an intimacy coordinator in films. She appeared in the PhonePe advertisement in 2025.

On her Instagram (@nainabee) and YouTube (@nainabeee) channels, she shares insights about films, wellness, life in Mumbai, and her creative endeavors. Bhan boasts 189K followers on her Instagram profile.

Naina Bhan’s viral appearance at the stadium seamlessly combined celebrity allure with authentic fandom. What started as a “mystery girl” moment during India’s T20 World Cup journey has evolved into yet another significant milestone in her diverse career. Sometimes, the most impactful stories are not just created on the field, but also in the stands.

