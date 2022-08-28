Search icon
Who is Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan giant killer who got Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out in one over

Mohammad Nawaz hails from Rawalpindi in Pakistan and started playing for the national team in 2016 when he was 22.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Image: Mohammad Nawaz/PCB Cricket

India versus Pakistan cricket matches are high voltage scenarios, but these are also the chances to become a star. Players look forward to these occasions in order to showcase their talent and temperament. One such cricketer has come to the forefront in the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan. His name is Mohammad Nawaz who changed the game. At least momentary if not permanently. He got Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out in the same over.

He tossed the ball and both batsmen fell prey to this ploy. They thought of lofting the ball over long off but failed to clear the ground.

Nawaz hails from Rawalpindi in Pakistan and started playing for the national team in 2016 when he was 22. So far, he has played 5 Test matches, 22 ODIs and 30 T20Is in which he has taken 15, 31 and 25 wickets respectively. He is a very useful batsman as well.

However, after this match, he will always remain in the memories of cricket fans for his amazing spell.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

