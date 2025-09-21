Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race

Mithun Manhas' background as a first-class cricketer and his work in coaching are believed to have strengthened his case for the top job in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to reports.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Former cricketer Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president's post, with key decision-makers of Indian cricket holding an informal meeting here on Saturday. The meeting saw the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer overshadowing prominent names like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. 

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas, 45, played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles. Known for his calm approach and understanding of the game at the grassroots level, he has remained involved in cricket development after retirement.

Manhas began his professional cricket career with Delhi in the 1997/98 season. He established himself as a prominent player in the domestic circuit, despite facing stiff competition from cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid. He captained the Delhi team, with notable performances, including a remarkable 2007-08 season where he scored 921 runs at an average of 57.56. Under his captaincy, young Virat Kohli played during his early years. Manhas played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9714 runs with 27 centuries, and also participated in List A and T20 matches.

Manhas also had an IPL stint, playing for Delhi Daredevils (2008-2010), Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings (2014). He scored 514 runs in 55 IPL matches at an average of 22.34. After retiring, Manhas transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and also worked as a batting consultant for the Bangladesh Under-19 team.

Sources said several senior administrators see him as a consensus candidate who can bridge differences among state associations. His background as a first-class cricketer and his work in coaching are believed to have strengthened his case for the top job in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Saturday’s meeting, attended by senior BCCI members and state officials, was held to exchange views on potential names for the presidency. While some experienced administrators were also discussed, Manhas reportedly received strong backing from influential quarters.

BCCI President's post

The BCCI president’s post carries considerable weight, both within the Indian cricket structure and on the international stage. With ICC elections due later this year, the choice of leadership in the BCCI will be closely watched. If elected, Manhas would join a small group of former players, including Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, who have gone on to lead the cricket board. Observers say his appointment would reflect a growing trend of involving cricketers with direct playing experience in top administrative roles. The final decision will rest on consensus among state units. A formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Arun Dhumal of Himachal Pradesh will remain chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, and Rajiv Shukla is likely to continue as the Vice-President. The election process opens with the date of filing nominations on September 21, followed by scrutiny and publishing of the final list of candidates on September 23. Voting, if necessary, will be conducted during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28

(With inputs from IANS)

