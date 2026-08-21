Who is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi cricketer goes viral after ‘6-7’ celebration in DPL 2026

Delhi cricketer Medhavi Bidhuri has gone viral during DPL 2026 after celebrating with the now-popular ‘6-7’ gesture. The unusual celebration quickly caught fans’ attention online, putting the young cricketer in the spotlight and sparking curiosity about his background and cricket career.

Medhavi Bidhuri, just 20 years old and already making waves in Indian cricket has suddenly found herself in the spotlight — and not just for her bowling. The right-arm leg-spinner from Delhi turned into an internet sensation almost overnight after her playful ‘6-7’ celebration went viral during the opening match of the Women’s Delhi Premier League 2026. Playing for the Central Delhi Queens she grabbed the headlines with two crucial wickets against last year’s champions on August 20, instantly putting herself on everyone’s radar.

Bidhuri’s moment came in the 16th over when she dismissed South Delhi Superstarz batter Nishika Singh. Instead of a traditional fist pump or leap she performed her quirky ‘6-7’ hand gesture: both hands bobbing up and down, playfully chanting “six-seven.” The cameras loved it. Social media ran with it. Even though South Delhi Superstarz went on to win by 29 runs, people couldn’t stop talking about that celebration.

But if you follow Delhi cricket, you’ll know Bidhuri’s not just some viral flash in the pan. She’s been grinding away in Delhi’s domestic circuit for years working her way up through the ranks. The Delhi & District Cricket Association lists her as one of their standout right-arm leg-spinners, and she was even registered for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction. She’s played in high-pressure games before — just last season, she turned out for the Superstarz in the 2025 Delhi Premier League final, picking up three wickets for 26 runs. It’s clear she’s got the skill and temperament for the big stage.

Now, about that ‘6-7’ celebration. It’s kind of taken on a life of its own online. The move — a seesaw motion with both hands, paired with the phrase “six-seven” — doesn’t really have a strict definition. Maybe that’s the fun of it. The meme’s roots go deep with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, turning up everywhere from TikTok to sports arenas. Global stars like Kevin Pietersen, David Warner, and Casemiro have all done their own versions of it, too.

But for Medhavi, this celebration really hits home. Her jersey number? You guessed it: 67. That twist makes the whole routine feel personal — almost too perfect — as if it was designed just for her.

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