Who is Matheesha Pathirana, CSK pacer compared to Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga?

Who is Matheesha Pathirana, CSK pacer who dismissed Nehal Wadhera during IPL match against MI?

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Batting first, Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to score only 139 runs for 8 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. MI couldn't have a great start as its skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket for a duck. However, the CSK bowling side maintained pressure on MI throughout the IPL match.

MI's Nehal Wadhera helped his team to reach over 100 runs. He also smashed his maiden IPL half-century. However, with his impressive delivery, CSK's Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Wadhera with a yorker. Not just that, Pathirana in his 4 overs, gave only 15 runs and took three wickets with 12 dots balls.

But who is Matheesha Pathirana, CSK's pacer who has become the talk of the town? Pathirana is a Sri Lankan cricketer. The 20-year-old made his IPL debut in 2022. He is often compared to former Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga due to his bowling style. Many call him 'Baby Malinga'.

The right-arm medium bowler was named in the SLC Greys' squad for the 2021 SLC Invitational T20 League. He made his Twenty20 debut in August 2021 for SLC Greys in the 2021 SLC Invitational T20 League.

Prior to his Twenty20 debut, he was part of Sri Lanka's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In January 2022, he was named in Sri Lanka's team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

In April 2022, CSK signed him as a replacement for Adam Milne for the IPL. In March 2023, he was named in both ODI and T20 International squad for the series against New Zealand.

