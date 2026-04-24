Who is Marcus Couto? The umpire and schoolmate behind Tendulkar-Kambli’s iconic 664-run partnership

Before becoming the 'God of Cricket', Sachin achieved a major cricket record during his school days, one that might never have reached the world if not for his childhood friend and umpire. Know more about the record and the person who ensured that it was documented.

Know about the men who helped in the documentation of Sachin-Kambli's iconic partnership

Did you know that Sachin Tendulkar stitched a 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli, which was nearly one year before his international debut in 1989. Yes, you read it right! This was one such record at the time that shocked the cricketing world. However, it didn't instantly gain much attention globally. A man named Marcus Couto played a crucial role in ensuring that Sachin-Kambli's record partnership was documented.

When Couto helped world learn about Sachin-Kambli's iconic feat

Wisden, also known as the Bible of cricket, didn't publish the partnership record between Sachin and Kambli, but due to the hard work of Couto, the world learned about this milestone nearly a month later.

The match was played in 1988 between the Sharadashram Vidyamandir team and the St Xavier's High School team at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Sachin and Kambli broke the record of Australian players, Tom Patton and Norman Rippon, of 641 runs.

Couto corrected the error in the scorecard and arranged the data. To match the scores, Couto removed three runs from Sachin's 326. Sachin still jokingly reminds Couto that he was three runs short, but also believes that the three extra runs should have been deducted.

Who is Marcus Couto?

Marcus Couto is a Mumbai-based cricket umpire who has been a part of the city's strong umpiring ecosystem. He is also regarded as a respected domestic official. Marcus's younger brother, Ricky Couto, studied with Sachin and Kambli in school, which kept him closely connected to their friend circle.

Marcus has occasionally talked about a rare glimpse into Tendulkar's early personality. He often described Sachin as calm, composed, and unchanged over the decades.

Interestingly, Couto is not a selector, a coach, or an official who gave Tendulkar a chance, but a witness and a preserver of Sachin's early achievements.